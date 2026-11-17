SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT Reporter’s Physique Goes Viral in Jaw-Dropping Video Seen 9 Million Times Over 16,000 viewers chimed in with comments about the young reporter’s arms. Instagram/@7newssc

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A news broadcast has gone viral over a reporter’s remarkably toned physique.

A Nov. 17 Instagram post by 7NEWS Sunshine Coast amassed over 9 million views after thousands of viewers commented on reporter Saavanah Bourke’s arms.

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In the clip, Bourke wears a gray dress with an asymmetrical neckline and sleeves that leave her arms bare.

Saavanah Bourke shocked viewers with her muscular arms. Instagram/@7newssc

She holds the microphone with both hands as she looks into the camera and talks about a “suspicious package” left in the town of Maroochydore, Australia, prompting professionals to set up an exclusion zone around it.

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Bourke advises viewers to tune in for the evening broadcast to learn more.

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But over 16,000 comments under the video focused more on her physique than the package.

Saavanah Bourke is a reporter with 7NEWS in Australia. Instagram/Saavanah Bourke

“You need an exclusion zone set up around those guns 💪🏾 girl,” one popular comment read.

Another person joked, “Her biceps just made my gym membership look like a monthly donation.”

Viewers joked about the size of Saavanah Bourke’s biceps. Instagram/@7newssc

People asked for Bourke’s arm workout, and suggested she might have “the best arms in journalism.”

“Does she have a license for those?” one person joked. Another quipped, “The exclusion zone was set up for the gun show.”

Saavanah Bourke shows off her physique on her Instagram. Instagram/Saavanah Bourke

Bourke, who typically wears blazers on TV, has been labeled “Australia’s strongest reporter” by some social media users.

She often updates her followers on her fitness journey with gym videos and selfies showing her abs.

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