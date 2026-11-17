Reporter’s Physique Goes Viral in Jaw-Dropping Video Seen 9 Million Times
Over 16,000 viewers chimed in with comments about the young reporter’s arms.
Get The Looker newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A news broadcast has gone viral over a reporter’s remarkably toned physique.
A Nov. 17 Instagram post by 7NEWS Sunshine Coast amassed over 9 million views after thousands of viewers commented on reporter Saavanah Bourke’s arms.
In the clip, Bourke wears a gray dress with an asymmetrical neckline and sleeves that leave her arms bare.
She holds the microphone with both hands as she looks into the camera and talks about a “suspicious package” left in the town of Maroochydore, Australia, prompting professionals to set up an exclusion zone around it.
Bourke advises viewers to tune in for the evening broadcast to learn more.
But over 16,000 comments under the video focused more on her physique than the package.
“You need an exclusion zone set up around those guns 💪🏾 girl,” one popular comment read.
Another person joked, “Her biceps just made my gym membership look like a monthly donation.”
People asked for Bourke’s arm workout, and suggested she might have “the best arms in journalism.”
“Does she have a license for those?” one person joked. Another quipped, “The exclusion zone was set up for the gun show.”
Bourke, who typically wears blazers on TV, has been labeled “Australia’s strongest reporter” by some social media users.
She often updates her followers on her fitness journey with gym videos and selfies showing her abs.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…