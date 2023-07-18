SAG, Writers Guild File Labor Grievances Against NBC: Report
SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have both filed grievances with the National Labor Relations Board against NBC Universal, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday. Both unions are in the midst of labor strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers—the first time in 60 years that actors and screenwriters are striking simultaneously. In the WGA’s complaint filed Tuesday, the union claimed that NBCUniversal has “interfered with, coerced, and restrained employees in the exercise of their rights” to picket by blocking a public sidewalk next to the studio during an ongoing construction project. “While we understand the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for demonstrators, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access,” NBCUniversal told the Reporter in a responding statement. “We support the unions’ rights to demonstrate safely.”