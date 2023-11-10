Fran Drescher: Meryl Streep Wants Me to Run for President

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says Meryl Streep had a suggestion for how she can fill her days now that the union’s 118-day strike is over. “Meryl Streep said to me, ‘This is great, now go run for president,’” Drescher told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, adding: “I don’t want that job. Oh boy.” But The Nanny actress said she is mulling next steps for herself. “I don’t really see politics per se, but I do see myself doing something where I can leverage this for the greater good and be able to use my sensibility, which I think people respond to because it’s more authentic than maybe they’re used to from a lot of people that are out there. Now that it’s over, I can think about it all and see what this was meant to do. Because life unfolds and I’m sure it will present itself to me. ”
