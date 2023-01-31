Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M Bail Guarantors Should Be Named, Judge Rules
GOING PUBLIC
Two people who helped guarantee Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond should be publicly identified, a judge ruled Monday. United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said that while the public merely had a “weak” right to know the names of the FTX founder’s guarantors, the arguments in favor of releasing the names outweighed those given by Bankman-Fried to keep them secret. The names will remain under seal until at least Feb. 7 to give Bankman-Fried’s legal team the opportunity to appeal the decision. Former billionaire Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud over allegations of misusing FTX customers’ funds. He was released from custody in December after his parents and two other guarantors co-signed his $250 million bond, with the two unknown sureties signing $500,000 and $200,000 bonds. He is now under house arrest at his parents’ property in Palo Alto, California.