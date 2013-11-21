Samsung Must Pay Apple $290M

Samsung owes Apple $290 million for infringing on a number of the rival tech company’s patents, a jury determined Thursday. After three days of deliberations, the eight-person jury ordered Samsung to pay significantly more than the $52 million it had offered to pay, though less than the $380 million Apple had demanded. Last year a jury ordered the Korean company to pay a little more than $1 billion for infringing on five Apple patents to create a number of Samsung phones and tablets, but a judge ordered a new trial for $450 million of the damages because an "impermissible legal theory" was applied to the jury's calculations. With Thursday's ruling, Samsung's IOU to Apple comes to a grand total of $890 million. Then again, Apple has argued, Samsung’s infringements resulted in the sale of thousands less iPhones.
