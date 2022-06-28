Migrant Horror: 42 Bodies Found in Truck in Texas

At least 42 people have been found dead inside a tractor trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas, local authorities have said. Multiple outlets reported Monday evening—hours after temperatures soared to 103 degrees in the city—that at least 16 others on the scene had been transported to hospitals.

“It’s probably close [to] 100 in the truck,” a law enforcement source told the San Antonio Express-News, adding that “about half” of the group were likely dead.

The 18-wheeler was found next to a set of railroad tracks in a secluded area called Quintana Road, according to KSAT-12. The discovery prompted an enormous police response, with first responders spotted walking along the tracks with thermal imaging cameras, apparently searching for more people in a wooded area nearby.

A KSAT-12 reporter called the situation “a possible human smuggling case” in a tweet as she headed to the scene. Federal immigration agents were en route to the area on Monday night, the Express-News said.

The death toll is expected to rise.

This is a developing story and will be updated.