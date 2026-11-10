CASHING IN ON CRISIS Sarah Huckabee Sanders Offers Bizarre Cure to GOP Election Blues President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary says she has found a way to give her party hope for the future. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nepo Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is giving Republican voters a post-election gift to offer hope for the party’s future.

Sanders, 44, announced Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy in March, before the blue tsunami. She’s now promoting it as a Republican respite, with a faith-centered account of her family life, cancer diagnosis, and political career.

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She’s made several media appearances to discuss it ahead of its November 10 release—one week after sweeping Republican losses.

During Sarah Huckabee Sanders's time as Arkansas Governor, she has supported strict restrictions on abortion and promoted work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In interviews with USA Today and ABC’s The View, the former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump was asked about the strikingly blue midterm election results and her hopes for the Republican Party’s future.

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The same happened on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom, where Dana Perino—former press secretary for George W. Bush—asked her, “If somebody were to pick up Unapologetic, would they feel better about the results last week?”

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Sanders replied, “I think so.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned as White House press secretary in June 2019 to return to her home state of Arkansas and spend more time with her three children. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The book, which Sanders announced in March, is mostly about her Christian faith and how it’s gotten her this far in politics.

“I’m unapologetic in my faith, and that is what drives me, [and] what gives me purpose,” Sanders said about her book’s overarching theme. “Great policy is not worth the paper that it’s written on if there’s not real purpose behind it.”

She explained that “everything” she does, and why she “ran for governor in the first place,” was due to her faith and drive to “lead with that level of conviction.”

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Sanders—whose dad, Mike Huckabee, was Arkansas’ 44th governor from 1996 to 2007—won a second term as Arkansas governor, but it was a much closer race this go-round.

With just under 54 percent of the vote against Democrat Fred Love’s almost 39 percent, Sanders only won by about 15 points, compared with her nearly 28-point win just four years ago.

Republican Rep. French Hill’s contest against Democrat Chris Jones was dangerously close in the historically red state, with fewer than two percentage points between them—about 51 percent to 49 percent.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Con

In an interview about her book on USA Today, she called the midterms a “tough night for Republicans,” identifying economic pressures as the biggest driver.

The former press secretary resisted blaming Trump, saying that “His name wasn’t on the ballot.”

Although she’s recommending her book as a remedy for post-election woes, the book is merely a memoir that explores her personal experiences like her thyroid-cancer diagnosis and surgery, and her political record in Arkansas.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified in court in April, 2024 that Sanders—pictured with her political strategist husband, Bryan Sanders—participated in 2018 discussions regarding efforts to keep Trump's alleged extramarital relationships under wraps. Al Drago/Getty Images

It’s not a postmortem of Republican election losses that would provide a comforting analysis.

Still, she’s confident in the message for her supporters, concluding her interview with, “I hope people will read it, enjoy it, and maybe have a little bit of hope for the future too.”

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