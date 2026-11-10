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TRANSPARENT MOVE

Emmy Winner Shocks Late-Night Viewers in Completely Sheer Skirt

Fans said they found the actress’s outfit “distracting.”

Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Actress Sarah Paulson’s latest fashion statement is totally transparent.

The Emmy-winning American Crime Story actress was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 6.

Paulson, 51, who made the appearance to promote the second season of her legal drama All’s Fair, wore a divisive sheer skirt from British fashion house Erdem.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2366 -- Pictured: Actress Sarah Paulson during an interview on Friday, November 6, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson wore a sheer skirt for her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Styled by Karla Welch, who also styles stars like Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler, Paulson’s look was business on top and party on the bottom.

She wore a gray cardigan with a white asymmetrical collar and an embellished hem, paired with a sheer tulle skirt that reached her ankles and featured strategically placed crystal embellishments.

Under the skirt, she wore nude micro-short underwear.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2366 -- Pictured: Actress Sarah Paulson poses backstage on Friday, November 6, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson backstage at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 6, 2026.

NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Paulson wore white socks with black heels and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, her short blond hair styled in a side part and tucked behind her ears.

Fans discussing the look on one fashion Reddit page were divided.

The top comment simply read, “Oh dear.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2366 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sarah Paulson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 6, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson and host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 6.

NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

One fan wrote, “This reminds me of the nightmares I get where I’m out in public and suddenly realize I’m not wearing any pants.”

“It’s ugly...but I kinda like it for some season?” one person commented. “I can’t explain my reasons.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, pictured in 2026 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, have been dating since 2015.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

One fan said that they loved Paulson’s makeup and hair, but found it “hard to concentrate” on anything but her “crazy” outfit.

The look was part of Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, and first showcased at London Fashion Week in September.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Keira Knightley attends the press night after party for "The Lives of Others" at Brasserie Zedel on October 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Keira Knightley at the press night after-party for “The Lives of Others” in London, England, on October 29, 2026.

Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images

Before Paulson, a similar black look was worn by Pride and Prejudice actress Keira Knightley, 41, at a London after-party for the stage play adaptation of the 2006 movie The Lives of Others.

Gwyneth Patrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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