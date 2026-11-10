Emmy Winner Shocks Late-Night Viewers in Completely Sheer Skirt
Fans said they found the actress’s outfit “distracting.”
Actress Sarah Paulson’s latest fashion statement is totally transparent.
The Emmy-winning American Crime Story actress was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 6.
Paulson, 51, who made the appearance to promote the second season of her legal drama All’s Fair, wore a divisive sheer skirt from British fashion house Erdem.
Styled by Karla Welch, who also styles stars like Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler, Paulson’s look was business on top and party on the bottom.
She wore a gray cardigan with a white asymmetrical collar and an embellished hem, paired with a sheer tulle skirt that reached her ankles and featured strategically placed crystal embellishments.
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Under the skirt, she wore nude micro-short underwear.
Paulson wore white socks with black heels and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, her short blond hair styled in a side part and tucked behind her ears.
Fans discussing the look on one fashion Reddit page were divided.
The top comment simply read, “Oh dear.”
One fan wrote, “This reminds me of the nightmares I get where I’m out in public and suddenly realize I’m not wearing any pants.”
“It’s ugly...but I kinda like it for some season?” one person commented. “I can’t explain my reasons.”
One fan said that they loved Paulson’s makeup and hair, but found it “hard to concentrate” on anything but her “crazy” outfit.
The look was part of Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, and first showcased at London Fashion Week in September.
Before Paulson, a similar black look was worn by Pride and Prejudice actress Keira Knightley, 41, at a London after-party for the stage play adaptation of the 2006 movie The Lives of Others.
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