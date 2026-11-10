TRANSPARENT MOVE Emmy Winner Shocks Late-Night Viewers in Completely Sheer Skirt Fans said they found the actress’s outfit “distracting.” Rich Fury/Getty Images

Actress Sarah Paulson’s latest fashion statement is totally transparent.

The Emmy-winning American Crime Story actress was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 6.

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Paulson, 51, who made the appearance to promote the second season of her legal drama All’s Fair, wore a divisive sheer skirt from British fashion house Erdem.

Sarah Paulson wore a sheer skirt for her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Styled by Karla Welch, who also styles stars like Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler, Paulson’s look was business on top and party on the bottom.

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She wore a gray cardigan with a white asymmetrical collar and an embellished hem, paired with a sheer tulle skirt that reached her ankles and featured strategically placed crystal embellishments.

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Under the skirt, she wore nude micro-short underwear.

Sarah Paulson backstage at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 6, 2026. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Paulson wore white socks with black heels and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, her short blond hair styled in a side part and tucked behind her ears.

Fans discussing the look on one fashion Reddit page were divided.

The top comment simply read, “Oh dear.”

Sarah Paulson and host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 6. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

One fan wrote, “This reminds me of the nightmares I get where I’m out in public and suddenly realize I’m not wearing any pants.”

“It’s ugly...but I kinda like it for some season?” one person commented. “I can’t explain my reasons.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, pictured in 2026 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, have been dating since 2015. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

One fan said that they loved Paulson’s makeup and hair, but found it “hard to concentrate” on anything but her “crazy” outfit.

The look was part of Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, and first showcased at London Fashion Week in September.

Keira Knightley at the press night after-party for “The Lives of Others” in London, England, on October 29, 2026. Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images

Before Paulson, a similar black look was worn by Pride and Prejudice actress Keira Knightley, 41, at a London after-party for the stage play adaptation of the 2006 movie The Lives of Others.

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