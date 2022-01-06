Saturday Night Live is kicking off the New Year with a quick return.

The NBC late-night sketch comedy show is back at Studio 8H on Jan. 15—just a few weeks after its Dec. 18th run was nearly derailed by a COVID-19 wave that tore through New York City. Kenan Thompson and Michael Che were the only regular cast members who performed and were aided by special guests Tina Fey and Tom Hanks, along with host Paul Rudd.

Actress Ariana DeBose will have the honor of being the first host of 2022, marking the West Side Story star’s debut on the show. Rapper Roddy Rich, the night’s musical guest, is also a newcomer.

Sources told Deadline that NBC is hoping to have a full studio audience in attendance, but will play things by ear.