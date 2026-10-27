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Reality Star’s Mystery Fiancé Was Pardoned by Trump

Savannah Chrisley has revealed the unorthodox way she met her future husband.

Television personality Savannah Chrisley speaks during Day 2 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mike Segar/REUTERS/Mike Segar

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Savannah Chrisley’s secret fiancé is convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, who, like her parents, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump. The 29-year-old “Chrisley Knows Best” star revealed on her podcast that she met Galanis, 56, while lobbying for pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Christley, after their 2022 convictions. Chrisley previously referred to her mystery man as just “J” or “Jason.” Galanis was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in 2020, after he was busted cheating a Native American tribe and investors out of tens of millions. A former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, he testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry into former President Joe Biden in 2024—a year before Trump pardoned him. Chrisley has also revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her first baby with Galanis. “I wondered if I would ever find my forever... if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again. And then God sent me J,” she wrote.

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Read it at Us Weekly

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