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SECRET STRUGGLE

‘Saved by the Bell’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

Dennis Haskins hid his diagnosis from close friends in his final years.

Dennis Haskins (second from left) with the cast of Saved by the Bell during Season 2. NBCU Photo Bank

NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

By Briana Charles

Dennis Haskins, best known for his role as Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, died from Parkinson’s disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. His agent and close friend, Jay Schachter, called the death “a tragic loss,” telling TMZ that Haskins was a “great person” who “loved his fans.” The death certificate shows Haskins, 75, died on Sept. 27 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. Other significant conditions listed on the document include depression, hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Sarah Quinones, his ex-wife, told TMZ that he spent his final years in an assisted-living facility and stopped returning calls and texts from close friends in an effort to conceal his illnesses. Haskins made his name playing Belding on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 before the show became NBC’s Saved by the Bell the following year. He didn’t abandon ship, staying with the franchise through Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. He is survived by his son, Dustin.

Read it at TMZ

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