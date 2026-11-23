Neither party has won so many House seats in a national election since 1992.

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The true scale of President Donald Trump’s midterm humiliation has been revealed after a sore MAGA loser was defeated after a petty recount.

Democrats reached at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives when Democrat Chuck Hubbard, a former newspaper reporter, defeated 11-term Republican Virginia Foxx in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District

The Associated Press called the race on Sunday, a day after election officials finished a recount. Hubbard, 64, won by 330 votes with 99 percent counted.

Foxx, an 83-year-old grandmother of two, trailed by 0.1 percentage points in the first count. She formally demanded a recount and lost again.

Foxx demanded a recount and then lost again. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

“I think the American people are just sick of what’s going on and they wanted a change. They voted for change,” Hubbard told BBC News after his victory. He pledged to work alongside his fellow lawmakers to hold Trump accountable.

Hubbard wrote on X that he had spoken to Foxx, “who graciously conceded following the results of the recount process.”

The win is a reversal of fortunes for Hubbard, who lost to Foxx by 9 percentage points in 2024. It was one of the closest contests of the 2026 midterms, in which Democrats also seized control of the Senate. Four House races are still uncalled.

Foxx’s loss adds to a horror midterm election for the GOP. Democrats’ victories reached deep into conservative territory, including districts in South Carolina, Texas, Alaska, and Iowa.

Neither party had won so many House seats in a national election since 1992, when Democrats took 258 as Bill Clinton won the presidency. Republicans have not held more than 250 seats since the Great Depression. The largest House majority on record is the 334 seats Democrats held at the end of the 1930s.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is on track to become the first Black House speaker, said in a statement that “the people of our great country delivered House Democrats a historic majority with a mandate to fight for an Affordable America.”

“Together, we will work hard to deliver the dramatic change in direction the American people are demanding,” he said.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Georgia Republican who led the chamber for four years after his party’s landslide in the 1994 midterms, attributed this year’s wave to voters’ anger over gasoline costs that were driven up by Trump’s war on Iran.

“People decided that Republicans weren’t paying attention, they weren’t getting the job done,” Gingrich told the New York Times. He added that the result “liberates Hakeem to do almost what he wants, because he’s going to have enough votes on virtually everything.”

Trump lashed out at American voters for handing Democrats a sweeping midterm victory, blaming the election results for everything from Wall Street’s woes to escalating tensions with Iran. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, meanwhile, is blaming the election results for everything from Wall Street’s woes to escalating tensions with Iran.

“As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections,” the president wrote in a Sunday Truth Social post. “One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protesters as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred.”

He continued, “Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year. Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage. Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!”

He added, “Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange.’ In the end, America will win!”