Schiff: I Accepted White House Invitation to Review Intel

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed on Thursday that he has accepted a White House invitation to review intelligence information—although it is unclear whether that information is the same as those provided to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) to allegedly prove that Trump’s team was “incidentally” surveilled. As the top Democrat on the same committee, Schiff said in accepting the invitation that he has “deep concerns” about the White House’s handling of these intelligence materials. If the information is the same as the ones shared with Nunes, he wrote, “this raises profound questions as to why those materials were given to the Chairman for the purpose of providing to the President instead of being shared directly with the White House.”
