Schumer: Dems Will Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that Senate Democrats will filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. By triggering a filibuster, Democrats will attempt to force a 60-vote threshold for Gorsuch to be confirmed. Given the number of Republicans in the body and red-state Democrats who could vote in favor of Gorsuch, it appears unlikely that Gorsuch would receive 60 votes. In a floor speech Thursday, Schumer said Gorsuch “was unable to sufficiently convince me that he’d be an independent check” on Trump. He added that Gorsuch is “not a neutral legal mind but someone with a deep-seated conservative ideology.”