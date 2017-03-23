CHEAT SHEET
    Schumer: Dems Will Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination

    SHOWDOWN

    Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that Senate Democrats will filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. By triggering a filibuster, Democrats will attempt to force a 60-vote threshold for Gorsuch to be confirmed. Given the number of Republicans in the body and red-state Democrats who could vote in favor of Gorsuch, it appears unlikely that Gorsuch would receive 60 votes. In a floor speech Thursday, Schumer said Gorsuch “was unable to sufficiently convince me that he’d be an independent check” on Trump. He added that Gorsuch is “not a neutral legal mind but someone with a deep-seated conservative ideology.”

