Schumer on Hot Mic: Trump ‘Likes Us!’

The morning after privately dining with President Trump, Sen. Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic telling a colleague, “He likes us! He likes me anyway.” The Democratic leader continued: “Here’s what I told him: I said, ‘Mr. President, you’re much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step in one direction, you’re boxed.’” He additionally noted: “It’ll make us more productive, too.” Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday evening that they’d reached an agreement with Trump to work on legislation protecting young undocumented immigrants in exchange for beefed-up border security.