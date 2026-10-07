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THAT ROCKS

Scientists Make Jaw-Dropping Discovery in Rock Used to Build Sphinx

Scans of a 50-million-year-old fossil extracted from the limestone used to build the Sphinx revealed a totally new species.

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Cris Bouroncle / AFP-Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

Scientists analyzing an ancient fossil embedded in the same limestone used to build the Sphinx of Giza have made a staggering discovery. The international research team examined the 50-million-year-old specimen, originally unearthed in Cairo’s Mokattam hills, using advanced CT scanning to evaluate over 300 distinct skull measurements. Their findings, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, proved the long-misidentified creature is a unique evolutionary relative of modern false gharials, or in other words, a brand-new prehistoric crocodile species. “This fossil has been flagged as being problematic because it was given the same genus name as one of the extant species,” lead researcher Paul Burke explained, noting that past assessments relied on subjective morphology. Researchers officially christened the sword-snouted reptile Herugavialis cairensis in honor of Heru, the ancient Egyptian deity linked to the Sphinx. “We seek to connect Egypt’s deep natural history with its human history,” co-author Hesham Sallam stated, emphasizing the species’ significance to Nile history. Experts hope the breakthrough sheds vital light on ancient climate adaptation.

Read it at WASHINGTON POST

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