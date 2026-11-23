UNCHARTED WATERS Scientists Make Mind-Blowing Discovery at Deepest Point on Earth New evidence could explain the ocean trench’s depth. Dr. Robert J. Stern # 1

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery that may explain what created Earth’s deepest point. Challenger Deep is the deepest point in the Mariana Trench and the deepest point in the ocean, lying 6.8 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. A robot submarine found evidence of explosive volcanic eruptions in the trench, which could explain Challenger Deep’s depth. Scientists were shocked at the discovery since they previously thought the enormous water pressure would make a volcanic explosion impossible. “Explosive volcanism near trenches is unusual, so we were very surprised,” Dr. Robert J. Stern, a geologist at the University of Texas at Dallas and co-author of the study, said in a statement. “These are the deepest pyroclastic rocks documented to date from anywhere in the ocean.” Scientists used a deep-sea remotely operated vehicle called Jason/Medea, which can dive up to four miles below sea level, to explore the trench’s wall. But the vehicle still can’t reach the bottom of Challenger Deep, leaving scientists with more work to truly understand the mysterious underwater region.

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