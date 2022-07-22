Scorned Girlfriend Facing Life in Prison for Allegedly Pushing Boyfriend Off 5-Star Hotel Balcony

A British woman is facing life in prison for allegedly pushing her decade-younger boyfriend off the balcony of a 5-star hotel last March. Mary Meyers Kayley, 31, is standing trial for murdering Pegram Reece, 22, after prosecutors say she found out he had cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend, a Turkish court heard Friday.

The two had been drinking so heavily at the lavish hotel in Antalya, Turkey, that Kayley had to be helped to the couple’s fifth floor suite, the court heard. Some time later, a fight broke out, according to the prosecutor. Earlier in the day they had played backgammon and visited a tattoo parlor, where she allegedly bragged that her boyfriend was “one of the most important drug dealers in England.” When they told her drugs were prohibited in Turkey, she apparently became agitated.

Investigators found the young man’s lifeless body on the sidewalk below and Kayley insinuated that he had jumped in despair after she told him she wanted to break up. She also said blood found on the carpet was from a cut on her thumb, but it was later identified as Reece’s.

The court also heard that an autopsy found copious amounts of cocaine in Reece’s body. Kayley was not tested the day Reece died. “It was understood that the victim fell vertically from the balcony at a height of about 30 meters, then collapsed on his face and hit the concrete with the force of the fall,” the autopsy also stated.

Earlier in the evening, Reece tried to buy more alcohol in the lobby of the hotel, but staff refused to serve him due to his inebriated state, according to testimony by hotel staff.

When police found Reece’s body, they found Kayley semi-naked in the couple’s room with a broken drinking glass on the floor. She had tried to clean up the blood, prosecutors say.

She told them that her boyfriend talked about committing suicide and jumped. “He was arguing with the hotel staff because he was drunk, and I told him to calm down. However, he did not listen to me. He pushed me to the ground,” she said. “I was also angry, I put all his belongings in the suitcase and wanted to throw them from the balcony of the room. However, just when I was doing this, the mouth of the suitcase opened and some of the clothes spilled onto the balcony.”

A short time later she said she took a shower and that he was “laughing evilly” on the balcony when he “said he wanted to commit suicide.” She told the court through a translator that she loved him and did not kill him. “I do not accept the accusation against me.”

A court will decide her fate in the coming days.