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HOLD THE HUMOR

Absurdly Rich Trump Goon Cosplays as Cheesecake Factory Fan

Millionaire Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried multiple times to shame the former president.

By Christopher Buchanan

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried and failed to riff on Barack Obama’s Cheesecake Factory comments after a Fox Business reporter just happened to spot him outside the chain restaurant on Monday.

In an uncharismatic attempt at a clippable moment, Bessent stuttered and “uh”-d his way through a comment, trying to humiliate the former president as being out of touch with everyday Americans.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent holds up a fist during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026.

Bessent has taken the lead on many of the economic sanctions and penalties imposed on Iran since the war began.

Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“This is the man who built the, uh, museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb, and I would just tell the—I had a great meal, always have a great meal—I would tell the Martha’s Vineyards set to give it a try,” Bessent said, referencing the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago and the former president’s place on Martha’s Vineyard.

Before becoming the Treasury secretary, Bessent was an investor and hedge fund manager worth as much as $600 million, according to his financial disclosures. He remains one of the richest members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

While Bessent might not be part of the “Martha’s Vineyard set” like the Obamas, he has had an extensive property portfolio that has included places in South Carolina, Florida and Manhattan.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026.

Bessent has often been reported to have threatened physical violence against political enemies, including former DOGE head Elon Musk.

Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

On Saturday, Obama joked that Trump’s gold-heavy White House renovations make the building look “like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

What was meant as a tongue-in-cheek comment was pounced on by MAGA world.

The Fox Business reporter who bumped into Bessent after his Monday lunch at The Cheesecake Factory asked him what he had.

“What I always have: the French Dip Cheeseburger,” he said. “It was a great lunch.”

Bessent’s attempt to appear as the everyman may have backfired further—the French dip cheeseburger, which is described as a “Charbroiled Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Grilled Onions, Sriracha Mayo and Au Jus for Dipping,” is one of the “Glamburgers” on the menu and listed at a pricey $22.95.

Scott Bessent writes on X, "@BarackObama I reccomend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls."

Bessent worked for a wealth fund controlled by Democratic donor George Soros until 2015.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent/X

Bessent later tried another go at appearing like a normie.

“I recommend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls,” Bessent wrote, tagging Obama in the post.

Those are only $14.95, but it is unclear whether the Treasury secretary ordered those in addition to the fancy cheeseburger that he “always” has on his Monday outing.

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Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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