HOLD THE HUMOR Absurdly Rich Trump Goon Cosplays as Cheesecake Factory Fan Millionaire Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried multiple times to shame the former president.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried and failed to riff on Barack Obama’s Cheesecake Factory comments after a Fox Business reporter just happened to spot him outside the chain restaurant on Monday.

In an uncharismatic attempt at a clippable moment, Bessent stuttered and “uh”-d his way through a comment, trying to humiliate the former president as being out of touch with everyday Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bessent has taken the lead on many of the economic sanctions and penalties imposed on Iran since the war began. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“This is the man who built the, uh, museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb, and I would just tell the—I had a great meal, always have a great meal—I would tell the Martha’s Vineyards set to give it a try,” Bessent said, referencing the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago and the former president’s place on Martha’s Vineyard.

Before becoming the Treasury secretary, Bessent was an investor and hedge fund manager worth as much as $600 million, according to his financial disclosures. He remains one of the richest members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bessent might not be part of the “Martha’s Vineyard set” like the Obamas, he has had an extensive property portfolio that has included places in South Carolina, Florida and Manhattan.

Bessent has often been reported to have threatened physical violence against political enemies, including former DOGE head Elon Musk. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

On Saturday, Obama joked that Trump’s gold-heavy White House renovations make the building look “like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

What was meant as a tongue-in-cheek comment was pounced on by MAGA world.

The Fox Business reporter who bumped into Bessent after his Monday lunch at The Cheesecake Factory asked him what he had.

“What I always have: the French Dip Cheeseburger,” he said. “It was a great lunch.”

Bessent’s attempt to appear as the everyman may have backfired further—the French dip cheeseburger, which is described as a “Charbroiled Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Grilled Onions, Sriracha Mayo and Au Jus for Dipping,” is one of the “Glamburgers” on the menu and listed at a pricey $22.95.

Bessent worked for a wealth fund controlled by Democratic donor George Soros until 2015. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent/X

Bessent later tried another go at appearing like a normie.

“I recommend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls,” Bessent wrote, tagging Obama in the post.

Those are only $14.95, but it is unclear whether the Treasury secretary ordered those in addition to the fancy cheeseburger that he “always” has on his Monday outing.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register