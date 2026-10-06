SPACE-AGED Scottish Whisky to Be Launched Into Space Researchers hope temperature fluctuations in space will produce a complex flavor profile. RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Engineers in Scotland and Japan plan to blast whisky samples into space to measure how the spirit ages outside Earth’s atmosphere. The experiment, set to launch in 2028, will orbit the Earth for five years on a specially developed miniature satellite. The mission will monitor the whisky’s color and chemical breakdown throughout. Researchers hope that, as the whisky experiences extreme temperature swings, it could age faster and develop a more complex flavor. Beyond scotch production, the experiment could also lay the groundwork for future pharmaceutical manufacturing in space. And, if all goes well, we may see entire distilleries in space. “We are really keen to be able to fly a full whisky-making system with a full cask,” lead researcher Gilles Bailet told the Independent. “It’s totally in the realm of possibility to bring back something like a litre of whisky within the next three to five years.”

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