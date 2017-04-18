SCOTUS Blocks Arkansas Request for Executions

The U.S. Supreme Court early Tuesday rejected a request by the state of Arkansas to execute one of its condemned men scheduled to die before the end of April. The state is racing against the clock to carry out the death sentences before its lethal-injection drug supply expires April 28. The high court’s decision followed a chaotic Monday of legal arguments, according to local reports. There was no explanation for the ruling other than the court decided it would not lift an order already handed down by the state’s Supreme Court on Monday. That ruling blocked the executions of two inmates who were scheduled to be put to death that evening. The death warrant for 56-year-old Don Davis was set to expire just 10 minutes after the Supreme Court decision came down. Davis was sentenced to death in 1990 after he was convicted of killing a 62-year-old woman named Jane Daniel.
