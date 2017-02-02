SCOTUS Pick’s Teacher: No ‘Fascist Club’

CHEAT SHEET
Steve Ochs, a history teacher at the Jesuit-run Georgetown Preparatory School, told America magazine that a story initially published by the Daily Mail alleging that Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch had started a "Fascism Forever Club" was nonsense. Gorsuch had mentioned it in a yearbook quote as a means of making fun of liberals at the school and Ochs claimed it was "a total joke." “There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” he told America. “The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages.”