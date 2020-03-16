SCOTUS Postpones Oral Arguments Due to Coronavirus
The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will postpone oral arguments scheduled for the remainder of March in response to the spreading of the novel coronavirus. Two of the cases postponed involve the dispute over access to President Trump’s financial records. One of the cases is related to the access of Trump’s tax returns and the other involves hush money payments to two women who alleged they had affairs with the president. The court said all oral arguments scheduled for the March session —March 23 to 25 and March 30 to April 1—will be postponed as it examines “the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances.” The Supreme Court building will be indefinitely closed to the public but remain open for official business. The court, however, will be urging employees to work remotely. The court said the decision is “not unprecedented,” citing the previous postponement of arguments in 1918 due to the Spanish flu outbreak, as well as in 1793 and 1798 in response to the yellow fever epidemics.