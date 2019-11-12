CHEAT SHEET
Sean Spicer Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Despite Trump Tweet
Read it at Entertainment Weekly
Sean Spicer was voted off of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night after performing an Argentine tango and a foxtrot. The former White House press secretary lasted nine weeks on the show, and even though he should have been eliminated two weeks ago based on the judges’ scores, he was saved by audience votes until this week. Spicer also got support from President Trump—who later deleted the tweet after Spicer was voted off. The now-deleted tweet read, “Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals – all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG” Trump has since tweeted again after the results came in, writing, “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”