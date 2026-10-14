UNEXPECTED Search for Cruise Passenger Who Went Overboard Ends in Shock Discovery A missing cruise ship passenger triggered a massive search operation. Greek Coastguard # 1

An extensive search for a passenger who went overboard from a massive cruise ship off the coast of Greece ended with her unlikely survival. The frantic multi-agency rescue effort was launched early Friday morning after the 44-year-old Salvadoran traveler vanished from the Odyssey of the Seas while navigating the Ionian Sea, southwest of the popular resort island of Zakynthos. Two coastguard patrol vessels, a Navy helicopter, a military airplane, and the 1,138-foot cruise liner itself systematically combed the area alongside rerouted commercial ships. Against all odds, a passing freighter spotted the woman early Saturday morning—fully conscious, floating in an orange life preserver—20 hours after she entered the water. A Greek coastguard patrol boat immediately pulled her from the sea. Upon her rescue, the passenger stunned authorities by revealing the exact motivation behind her harrowing leap. The woman subsequently told her rescuers she had jumped because “she wanted to disembark,” a coastguard spokesperson told AFP. Following her retrieval, the traveler was transported to the port of Katakolo and rushed to a hospital in Pyrgos for medical treatment and a prosecutor-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

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