SeaWorld CEO to Step Down

SeaWorld CEO Jim Atchison will step down and jobs around the company will be cut as part of a restructuring plan announced Thursday by the parks’ operator. SeaWorld Entertainment’s plan aims to save around $50 million by the end of 2015, though the company did not specify how many jobs would be cut. SeaWorld famously came under scrutiny after the release of the 2013 film Blackfish, which detailed the killing of a trainer by a killer whale in Orlando, Florida. The negative publicity hurt ticket sales, with park attendance rising only twice in the last seven quarters.