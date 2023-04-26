Second American Killed in Sudan Despite Ceasefire
A second American has been killed in Sudan amid battles between two rival military generals, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Wednesday. Their identity has not been released. On a virtual call with reporters, Kirby extended condolences to the family and urged the warring Sudanese factions to abide by the ceasefire agreement. “Although there are some reports of violence and sporadic shelling and firing, we’re glad to see that the levels of violence generally appear to have gone significantly down,” Kirby said. “We urge both military factions to fully uphold the ceasefire and to further extend it.” The White House is currently working to evacuate a “relatively small number of Americans” from Sudan after President Joe Biden “asked for every conceivable option to help as many Americans as possible,” Kirby said. The 72-hour ceasefire is slated to last until late Thursday evening, should it not be extended.