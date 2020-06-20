Second Former Police Officer in George Floyd Murder Case Is Released on Bond

Read it at CNN
A second former Minneapolis police officer charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd has been released on a “bond and conditional release.” J. Alexander Kueng left Hennepin County Jail on Friday night after posting $750,000 bond. Kueng allegedly held down Floyd’s back during the Memorial Day arrest. Former officer Thomas Lane, who allegedly held down Floyd’s legs, was released on the same condition earlier this month. Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has a bail set at $1.25 million that can be reduced to $1 million under certain conditions.