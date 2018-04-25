Second Gazan Journalist Killed in Israel Border Clashes

Gaza photojournalist Ahmed Abu Hassin died Wednesday after succumbing to gunshot wounds he suffered Friday at March of Return protests at the Israeli border, Haaretz reported. Abu Hassin was reportedly shot in the stomach by an Israeli sniper despite being at a “permissible distance from the border fence.” Two days after he was shot, Israel allowed him to cross the border in order to seek medical treatment in Ramallah. Abu Hassin, 25, is the second Gazan journalists to be killed in the clashes at the border demonstrations, which have entered a fourth week. Another journalist was shot and killed in early April while wearing a vest labeled as press, and four others have been injured. Since the protest began in late March, a total of 39 Palestinians have been killed, and nearly 1,000 wounded.
