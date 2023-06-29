Second Night of Chaos Leads to Mass Arrests Across France
‘UNBEARABLE VIOLENCE’
France was roiled by another night of violence on Wednesday as angry demonstrations boiled over in the wake of a fatal police shooting of a teenager. Authorities arrested 150 people around the country including in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where a 17-year-old identified as “Nahel” was killed during a traffic stop on Tuesday. As on the previous night, demonstrators on Wednesday set cars on fire and launched fireworks at police officers dispatched to keep order in the streets. “A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations set on fire or attacked,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted early Thursday. President Emmanuel Macron similarly called the violence “wholly unjustifiable” as he opened a crisis meeting of senior ministers on Thursday.