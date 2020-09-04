CHEAT SHEET
    Second Person Rescued From Missing Cattle Ship Bound for China

    HUNT FOR SURVIVORS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Japan Coast Guard/Getty

    A second survivor of a 43-member crew has been rescued from a missing ship that set off from New Zealand for China more than two weeks ago. Authorities have been unable to locate the Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 5,800 cattle, for two days now. The Japanese Coast Guard rescued one survivor yesterday, the ship’s chief officer Sareno Edvarodo, who said that the ship lost engine power and capsized after being hit by an enormous wave in the East China Sea. A typhoon, Masak, is active in the region, and strong winds and rain have reportedly hamstrung the search effort. 

