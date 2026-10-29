BOOTYLICIOUS Secret Behind Trump Thirsting Over Candidate’s A** Revealed The incumbent senator faced an enthusiasm gap among MAGA voters. And then Trump began talking about his butt. exclusive Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump has convinced himself that talking about the butt of a “milquetoast” Senate candidate will help him win, GOP insiders have revealed, despite polls suggesting otherwise.

As the midterm campaign enters its final days, the president has taken to repeatedly thirsting over the body of former college football player Jon Husted, whose Ohio Senate seat will help decide who controls the U.S. Congress.

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President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in Chillicothe, Ohio, US, October 28, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But while the president’s ogling has raised eyebrows and sparked laughs on the campaign trail over the past few weeks, the move is a deliberate strategy based on Trump’s belief that it helps Husted.

One Ohio-based Republican operative told the Daily Beast that Husted had been facing an enthusiasm gap among voters before Trump traveled to Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12 and began raving about Husted’s a--.

US Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) listens to US President Donald Trump speak during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Let’s be honest, he’s a milquetoast candidate,” a Republican official, who has been trying to help Husted, told the Daily Beast on the campaign trail.

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“I mean, he was appointed to this position by an outgoing governor (Mike DeWine) who, quite honestly, is not even all that popular among Republicans. But as they say: you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had.”

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At the October 12 rally, Trump said he took a closer look at Husted after former NFL coach Jon Gruden, an Ohio native who, like the senator, played at the University of Dayton, told him about his championship football career.

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“I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” the 80-year-old president told his amused fans at the time. “I looked at his a--.”

President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in Chillicothe, Ohio, US, October 28, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

After that, insiders say, Husted got a bump in various polls, and MAGA voters became more enthused about him—a shift that was relayed to the president.

Most polls showed Democratic Party candidate Sherrod Brown remained ahead despite the bump, but the Republican-leaning Rasmussen Reports poll, which Trump is known to read and repost, suggested Husted gained six points after the Ohio rally as Trump kept talking about his physique.

“His a-- was like a big piece of muscle,” Trump said in Michigan.

“Then I looked at his legs, and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big,’” he noted during another rally in North Carolina.

At a rally in Texas this week, he said Husted “went from being down to being up” in the polls, then mused about whether the same strategy would help his Texas candidate, Ken Paxton.

Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton reacts during a midterm election rally beside US President Donald Trump, in Lubbock, Texas, US October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

“I’m not sure your body is gonna qualify,” the president told Paxton.

And in Ohio again on Wednesday night, Trump compared his new impression of the senator to Clark Kent becoming Superman, telling the crowd: “I saved his a--”.

Husted has been the Senator for Ohio since January 2025, when he was appointed by DeWine to replace JD Vance, who resigned after becoming U.S. Vice President.

The 59-year-old has been good-humored about the attention, saying that he had told his wife he needed to go to the gym to “keep up my reputation” given Trump’s adulation.

“Don’t worry, I was in the weight room this morning working out,” said Husted, who was an All-American defensive back at the University of Dayton and won a Division III national championship in 1989.

“I don’t want to let him down,” he added.

Ohio used to be a political bellwether until Trump won the state at the 2016 presidential election.

It has since been reliably Republican, but polls show that Brown is leading Husted by about three to four points, and some GOP strategists fear that the backlash over gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy could spill over into the Senate race, too.

Acton echoed Obama's language. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Ramaswamy ignited a firestorm last week over a vicious attack ad against his Democratic rival Amy Acton.

The ad featured Acton’s estranged mother calling her a liar—but what it didn’t explain to viewers was that the pair hadn’t spoken in decades after Acton’s mother sided with her stepfather, who had raped her as a child.

“We’ve seen there’s no line he won’t cross, no low he won’t sink to, to try to get in the limelight,” said former president Barack Obama, who campaigned for Brown and Acton in Ohio over the weekend.

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