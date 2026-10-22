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Secret Trump Loyalty Test for U.S. Diplomats Revealed

Foreign Service officers up for promotion are facing partisan loyalty interrogations, according to a bombshell report.

President Donald Trump, sitting next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

By Leigh Kimmins

State Department officials seeking career advancement are facing partisan political screenings, with top agency brass asking candidates who they voted for in presidential elections, according to insiders.

Under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, diplomats hoping to climb the mid-to-upper foreign service ranks face an ideological litmus test, the Washington Sun reports. Agency officials made clear that voting for President Donald Trump is effectively a prerequisite for promotion, warning applicants that past campaign contributions to Democrats are grounds for disqualification, the publication stated, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One to travel to South Carolina for a Republican rally ahead of the midterm elections, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US October 21, 2026.
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Six current and former State Department sources confirmed the partisan line of questioning, with three revealing they spoke directly with officers subjected to the interrogation. Federal law explicitly forbids evaluating career personnel based on political affiliation, but the administration is pressing ahead anyway, the report says.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on the American mining industry at the US Department of State in Washington, DC, on August 7, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Loyalty to Trump is apparently vital.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A State Department spokesperson refused to address the voting questions directly, instead delivering a sermon on “fidelity.”

“Fidelity means upholding the Constitution and the law and executing policy with loyalty to the American people and their interests,” the spokesperson said.

“It emphasizes the critical importance of service, integrity, and policy alignment across the Foreign Service. It is not about partisan behavior but rather about executing the president’s vision for foreign policy.”

The spokesperson added that Rubio has prioritized merit and rewarding “demonstrated performance on behalf of administration priorities” in promoting career staff into leadership positions.

The push to purge nonpartisan ranks builds on policy shifts that added new promotion metrics, evaluating officers on their “fidelity” to “protecting and promoting executive power” and “zealously executing USG policy.”

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Entry exams have already taken an ideological turn. One test-taker reported facing questions about former President Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts and the achievements of Trump’s former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

“There was just something about the test that made it seem like they weren’t looking for the highest scores but people who answered a certain way on specific questions,” the candidate said.

Congressional Democrats are preparing a sweeping inquiry. “The Committee has been following allegations that the Trump Administration is making political affiliation a factor in employment for some time now,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told The Washington Sun.

“These are critical national security positions and individuals should be chosen for their experience and ability, not their political loyalty. We are working with the House and other relevant committees to thoroughly investigate all such claims.”

Marco Rubio speaks during a North Carolina rally in November, 2024.

Rubio rallies with Trump in 2024.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The diplomatic purity tests parallel a broader administration effort to enforce ideological conformity across the federal workforce. Last summer, the Office of Personnel Management introduced mandatory application essays requiring civil service job applicants to outline how they would implement their favorite Trump executive orders.

Courts quickly stepped in to halt the practice. In September this year, U.S. District Judge George O’Toole issued an order halting the prompt after civil service advocacy groups and labor unions sued the government.

The judge determined that forcing applicants to declare allegiance to specific policies likely violated constitutional protections. After federal hiring officials complied with the ruling, they replaced the prompt with standard questions about administrative skills.

The State Department was approached for comment.

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Leigh Kimmins
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