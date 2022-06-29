‘See How They Run’ Isn’t a Wes Anderson Movie, But It Might As Well Be

The month of rebellious leading ladies in gripping mysteries is inching closer and closer. This September, just a week after Florence Pugh throws herself into a tizzy in Don’t Worry Darling, her Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan will follow the twists and turns into a new movie called See How They Run.

In See How They Run, Ronan plays a young rookie cop sleuthing on a high-stakes case in London’s famed West End theatre district.

She’s going to need help if she wants to succeed here, though, because this case sure is tricky. Under the guidance of a storied inspector (Sam Rockwell), the young detective must figure out the murder of an acclaimed Hollywood director (Adrien Brody) before the glamorous theater players begin falling to more homicides.

While the two films (and women) aren’t actually related, they both take place in the 1950s, so maybe there’s some room for crossover? We can only hope to see Pugh and Ronan on screen together again.

Just like Daniel Craig in Knives Out, Ronan is already stealing every scene with her goofy portrayal of an Irish police officer. Though she’s headstrong and willing to put up a fight, the rookie isn’t quite ready for the big leagues, jumping to conclusions a couple of times in the trailer alone. “I’m doing it again, sir,” she admits in the trailer.

If you watched the first trailer for See How They Run and a little director named Wes Anderson came to mind, you’re not alone. The quirky, symmetrical essence is carried over into this new film, along with some key players like Saoirse Ronan and Adrien Brody. Folks reacting to the trailer on social media drew immediate comparisons to Anderson’s work, as well as Knives Out.

Surprisingly, neither Wes Anderson nor Rian Johnson had anything to do with See How They Run. Johnson has been busy working on his sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion, which will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before dropping on Netflix this fall. See How They Run, on the other hand, is directed by Tom George, with a script by Mark Chappel.

See How They Run will debut in theaters on September 30.