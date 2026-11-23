The actor said it put him “in the best shape of my life.”

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John O’Hurley’s Seinfeld character wasn’t impressed by Elaine Benes and her infamous “little kicks” routine, but the actor has since made dancing a major part of his life.

O’Hurley, who portrayed Elaine’s quixotic silver-haired boss, J. Peterman, is sharing details about his experiences competing on the first season of Dancing With the Stars and how it affected his body—for better and for worse.

Actor John O'Hurley and his professional partner Charlotte Jørgensen competed on the inaugural season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2005. Adam Larkey/Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I was in the best shape of my life,” O’Hurley, 72, told People on Nov. 22, sharing that he went from having no dance experience to practicing “seven hours a day, seven days a week.”

John O'Hurley and Julia Louis-Dreyfus played J. Peterman and Elaine Benes, respectively, in "Seinfeld." NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

O’Hurley told the outlet that he lost 25 pounds during the series’ inaugural season, filmed in 2005.

“It was difficult. It really was,” he added.

The show was originally based on the British series Strictly Come Dancing, which premiered in 2004.

John O'Hurley hosted "Family Feud" for four seasons, from September 2006 to early 2010. Mathew Imaging, WireImage/Getty Images

The Family Feud host and his professional partner, Charlotte Jørgensen, made it to the final round, finishing as runners-up to General Hospital actress Kelly Monaco and pro dancer Alec Mazo.

“I was good at the smooth styles, the foxtrot, the waltz, and I was terrible at everything that ended in a vowel. All the Latin dances,” he said.

Continuing, “Fortunately, I had Charlotte Jørgensen as my partner, and she was the No. 1 ballroom dancer in the world at that time.”

John O’Hurley in 2003 and in 2005 after competing in the inaugural season of "Dancing with the Stars." Getty Images

He complimented Jørgensen, saying that he learned “a lot” from her.

“The carrot was always being held farther and farther from me each week, but it was a wonderful time,” O’Hurley continued.

The duo became so competitive that they won a special viewer-voted rematch later that year.

Actors John O'Hurley and Ellen Albertini Dow in a 1989 episode of "Seinfeld." Sony Pictures Television

But being on the show also helped him regain his name, he said.

“For so long—because of the success of Seinfeld—I was known as J. Peterman,” the actor said. His character’s name was based on the real-life founder and owner of an American catalog and retail company.

Actor John O'Hurley, his wife Lisa Mesloh, and his DTWS partner Charlotte Jørgensen at the 2005 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Mathew Imaging/Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

O’Hurley, who shares his 19-year-old son, William Dylan O’Hurley, with his wife of 22 years, Lisa Mesloh, ultimately said he has nothing but “happy memories” of the competition.

“It’s a great piece of television, and it deserves to be blessed with permanence,” he said.

While it’s common for competitors to shed a few pounds while training for the show, one contestant on the current season revealed his training was having the opposite effect.

Guillermo Rodriguez at the 97th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, 55, who appears as Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air sidekick, said during a Sept. 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he’d gained weight after three weeks of 15-hour rehearsals.

“But it’s pure muscle,” he joked while flexing his biceps.