JUST SAY NO Pop Star Says ‘Stupid’ Addiction Led to Permanent Side Effect The Disney alum addressed speculation on social media. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is revealing a surprising addiction that changed her voice forever.

The 34-year-old pop star—who’s received Grammy and Emmy nominations over her decades-long career—addressed ongoing criticism of her voice in an Oct. 18 video shared on her Instagram Stories.

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“I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” Gomez said.

Selena Gomez told fans in an Oct. 18 video shared to her Instagram Stories that she thinks her vaping addiction caused her voice to permanently change. Selena Gomez/Instagram

“I vaped nicotine a lot,” she said.

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The Only Murders in the Building actress continued, “It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice. So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

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She warned fans against vaping and stressed how difficult it was to quit, adding that “it’s just not worth it.”

Actors Steve Martin and Selena Gomez on the set of the TV series "Only Murders in the Building." Hulu

“I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up,” she said.

While there still isn’t enough conclusive evidence about e-cigarettes, an analysis published in the National Library of Medicine shows that research indicates multiple e-cigarette users have reported coughing and breathing issues, as well as worsening voice quality.

Gomez, who founded makeup brand Rare Beauty in 2019, left out her vaping habit when she previously addressed online speculation about how different her voice sounds.

Actress, singer, and producer Selena Gomez founded the beauty brand Rare Beauty in 2019. Rare Beauty

In December 2025, while responding to a fan’s question about her voice during an Instagram Live video, the Disney Channel alum said she gets “weird.”

“My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all,” Gomez said.

Selena Gomez starred as the lead in Disney Channel's TV show "Wizards of Waverly Place," which aired from 2007 to 2012. Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Gomez, who married record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025, has had a highly publicized journey with different health issues, including lupus, an autoimmune condition that can cause inflammation throughout the body.

Actress Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco, who are married, pose at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Armond for the Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

She first opened up about the condition after canceling shows in her 2013 Stars Dance tour to check herself into a rehab center for treatment.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about,” she told Billboard in a 2015 interview.

Selena Gomez has said that her weight fluctuations are due to managing her lupus and the medications she takes for it. Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Two years later, Gomez received a kidney transplant from a friend due to kidney failure caused by the condition.

The Lose You to Love Me singer’s video about her vaping habit drew mixed reactions, with some fans appreciating her openness.

“Her being honest about how hard it is to quit is actually so real; most celebs would never admit that,” one commented on an X post.

Some fans appreciated Selena Gomez's openness about her struggle with vaping. X

“Thank you [for mentioning] how hard [it is] to quit...these days teens will do everything if it’s a ‘trend,’” added another.

Other fans, however, called her out for deciding to vape after receiving a donated kidney.

“Cannot imagine getting a life-changing medical surgery and having lupus and deciding to vape. Insane.”

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