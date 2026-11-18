WAY TOO MUCH Self-Driving Car Firm Halts Rides After Vehicles Go Rogue The firm expanded a local order to the rest of the country. Mike Segar/REUTERS # 1

Waymo has pulled its vehicles off America’s largest roads. The automated automobile firm received an order from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) demanding that it pull its driverless cars off the state’s highways. California cited safety concerns, and the company then responded by pulling its vehicles off highways in all states, ABC7 reported. This follows a series of Bay Area highway incidents involving Waymo, two of which the DMV cited in its order. “Safety is at the foundation of everything we do,” Waymo said in a statement. “Following recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California that did not involve any injuries or collisions, the California DMV has implemented an operating restriction on freeway operations in the state. In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance.” The company also noted that it is “working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations.”

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