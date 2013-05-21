Senate Committee OKs Immigration Overhaul

CHEAT SHEET
The Senate Judiciary committee approved an immigration overhaul bill Tuesday night after Democrats reluctantly agreed to remove an amendment extenting green cards to partners of gay immigrants. Support for the measure was thin, as even pro–gay rights Democrats refused to back it in an effort to keep the rest of the immigration bill on track. “As much as it pains me, I cannot support this amendment if it will bring down the bill,” said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. High-profile Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio, threatened to pull their support for the bill if Leahy's amendment went through.