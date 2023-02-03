Schumer Trolls MAGA Republicans for Gas Stoves Panic
‘YOU HAVE TO LAUGH’
An annoyed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pointing fingers at Republicans for gassing baseless rumors that President Joe Biden is plotting a gas stove ban. “At first you have to laugh at the ‘gas stove ban’ narrative being cooked up by the MAGA GOP,” Sen. Schumer (D-NY) said in a press release from his office on Friday. “Nobody is taking away your gas stove,” he said. Schumer said the Energy Department and the commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission already promised there are zero schemes cooking up a safety ban. He challenged “MAGA Republicans” to show people “they can get things done. Put a fork in this ridiculous gas stove strategy, and fast. Show us your plan” for the debt ceiling, he said. On Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declared they’d put together the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act. “The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner,” Manchin said in a statement Thursday. “I will continue to fight any overreach by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.”