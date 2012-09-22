Senate Passes Stopgap Spending Bill

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Senate passed a bill approving funding that will temporarily keep the government's lights on and ensure that it keeps getting paid—ending one of the least productive legislative seasons in recent memory. Congress resumes in November. House Democrats marched on the House steps on Friday chanting “work, work, work,” urging the 112th legislative body to stay in session long enough to take care of unfinished business, claiming that Congress hasn't recessed this early for the campaign season since 1960. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Senate also voted down a bill proposed by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul which would have cut foreign aid to Pakistan—a bill that Paul had garnered support for by going around the Republican leadership.
