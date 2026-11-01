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Senator, 53, Rushed to Hospital After Stroke

The potential 2028 White House candidate is expected to make a full recovery.

Sen. Chris Murphy was hospitalized after having a stroke.

Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

Sen. Chris Murphy, 53, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. In a statement released Sunday, his chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, wrote, “Yesterday afternoon, Senator Murphy started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke.” The Connecticut Democrat has no publicly known history of health problems. “He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment. The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery,” Herwitt added. Murphy, a potential 2028 White House candidate, has been campaigning for Democrats across the country, recently traveling to Michigan, Minnesota, and Florida. He was scheduled to attend an event in New Hampshire on Sunday. Murphy joined the Senate in 2013 and has played a prominent role in shaping the party’s foreign policy positions. He recently sounded the alarm on Trump’s “insane” plan to restart war with Iran after the midterms.

Read it at Politico

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