Serena Nabs Fourth Wimbledon Title

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Serena Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title Saturday after destroying Russian Vera Zvonareva in the final, 6-3 6-2. Williams broke Zvonareva in game eight of the opening set, then held serve and took the lead. In the second set, Williams broke Zvonareva’s serve and never lost control of the match, winning by putting away an easy overhead. With this victory, Williams has 13 grand slam singles titles, bumping her up to sixth, ahead of Billie Jean King, in the all-time rankings.