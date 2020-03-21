Serena Williams Says She Is ‘Under a Ton of Stress’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Tennis legend Serena Williams opened up about how she is coping with social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic in a TikTok video on Saturday, saying she is “on edge” and “every little thing makes me crazy.” “Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy. I don't hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone I mean my daughter,” Williams said, citing her concerns about her 2-year-old daughter Olympia contracting the virus. “I just don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed, I'm really under a ton of stress.” Williams was set to compete in the Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Indian Wells, California this month, but the event was canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. “It is what it is, we'll get through this. We have to,” she added.