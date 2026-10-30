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Serena Williams Shows Off Striking New Hair Color

The tennis legend traded her signature warm blond for an icier hue.

Tennis star Serena Williams attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum on May 10, 2026, in Inglewood, California.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

By Natalie Demaree

Serena Williams has ditched her signature honey-blond hair color for a frosty silver shade.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and founder of Wyn Beauty revealed her hair transformation on Oct. 28 at a star-studded Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams wore a striking platinum-blond hairstyle to the Airbnb.org Gala on October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams wore a striking platinum-blond hairstyle to the Airbnb.org Gala on October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Stefanie Keenan/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Airbnb

Williams, 45, looked glamorous in a hand-beaded cheetah-print Clio Peppiatt gown that accentuated her waistline and featured a dramatic thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a deep side part and long, bouncy curls.

She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace on a diamond chain, dangly silver earrings, an Audemars Piguet watch, and pointed black pumps. A bold pink lip and bright red nails completed the look.

Serena Williams attends the Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026.

Serena Williams attends the Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026.

Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the tennis star, who often sticks to a warmer shade of blond, has opted for an icier tone.

Williams debuted long, platinum waves in 2024 during the Prelude to the Olympics party at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Serena Williams debuted a platinum-blonde hair tone ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Serena Williams debuted a platinum-blonde hair tone ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Kristy Sparow/Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

She brought the hair shade back last October, showing off a stunning silver-blond mane in an Instagram post which she captioned, “Life has been ‘giving’ lately.”

Fans commented on the striking hair tone, saying she was “simply beautiful.”

“That dress with that hair with that skin!” one person said, adding a fire emoji.

“Looking hot GOAT,” another person added.

Serena Williams shows off her silver-blonde hair in an October 2025 Instagram post.

Serena Williams shows off her silver-blonde hair in an October 2025 Instagram post.

Serena Williams/Instagram

The athlete returned to competitive tennis in June after stepping away for about four years to focus on her family and her venture capital firm.

But her return drew criticism online, with some asking whether her use of the weight-loss drug tirzepatide could be helping her performance.

Serena Williams take weight-loss jabs
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Tennis great Serena Williams poses for an ad campaign by U.S. telehealth firm Ro for GLP-1 weight-loss medicines in 2025.

REUTERS

In an advertisement for the telehealth company Ro, in which her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is an investor, she told fans she lost 31 pounds in eight months after starting the treatment.

Serena Williams during VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open 2026, WTA 500 in Berlin, Germany, on June 16, 2026.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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