Serena Williams Shows Off Striking New Hair Color
The tennis legend traded her signature warm blond for an icier hue.
Serena Williams has ditched her signature honey-blond hair color for a frosty silver shade.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion and founder of Wyn Beauty revealed her hair transformation on Oct. 28 at a star-studded Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles.
Williams, 45, looked glamorous in a hand-beaded cheetah-print Clio Peppiatt gown that accentuated her waistline and featured a dramatic thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a deep side part and long, bouncy curls.
She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace on a diamond chain, dangly silver earrings, an Audemars Piguet watch, and pointed black pumps. A bold pink lip and bright red nails completed the look.
This isn’t the first time the tennis star, who often sticks to a warmer shade of blond, has opted for an icier tone.
Williams debuted long, platinum waves in 2024 during the Prelude to the Olympics party at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.
She brought the hair shade back last October, showing off a stunning silver-blond mane in an Instagram post which she captioned, “Life has been ‘giving’ lately.”
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Fans commented on the striking hair tone, saying she was “simply beautiful.”
“That dress with that hair with that skin!” one person said, adding a fire emoji.
“Looking hot GOAT,” another person added.
The athlete returned to competitive tennis in June after stepping away for about four years to focus on her family and her venture capital firm.
But her return drew criticism online, with some asking whether her use of the weight-loss drug tirzepatide could be helping her performance.
Williams has been outspoken about her use of GLP-1 medications after having two children.
In an advertisement for the telehealth company Ro, in which her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is an investor, she told fans she lost 31 pounds in eight months after starting the treatment.
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