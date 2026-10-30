FROST BITE Serena Williams Shows Off Striking New Hair Color The tennis legend traded her signature warm blond for an icier hue. Gonzalo Marroquin/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Serena Williams has ditched her signature honey-blond hair color for a frosty silver shade.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and founder of Wyn Beauty revealed her hair transformation on Oct. 28 at a star-studded Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serena Williams wore a striking platinum-blond hairstyle to the Airbnb.org Gala on October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Airbnb

Williams, 45, looked glamorous in a hand-beaded cheetah-print Clio Peppiatt gown that accentuated her waistline and featured a dramatic thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a deep side part and long, bouncy curls.

She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace on a diamond chain, dangly silver earrings, an Audemars Piguet watch, and pointed black pumps. A bold pink lip and bright red nails completed the look.

Serena Williams attends the Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the tennis star, who often sticks to a warmer shade of blond, has opted for an icier tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams debuted long, platinum waves in 2024 during the Prelude to the Olympics party at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Serena Williams debuted a platinum-blonde hair tone ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Kristy Sparow/Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

She brought the hair shade back last October, showing off a stunning silver-blond mane in an Instagram post which she captioned, “Life has been ‘giving’ lately.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Fans commented on the striking hair tone, saying she was “simply beautiful.”

“That dress with that hair with that skin!” one person said, adding a fire emoji.

“Looking hot GOAT,” another person added.

Serena Williams shows off her silver-blonde hair in an October 2025 Instagram post. Serena Williams/Instagram

The athlete returned to competitive tennis in June after stepping away for about four years to focus on her family and her venture capital firm.

But her return drew criticism online, with some asking whether her use of the weight-loss drug tirzepatide could be helping her performance.

Williams has been outspoken about her use of GLP-1 medications after having two children.

Tennis great Serena Williams poses for an ad campaign by U.S. telehealth firm Ro for GLP-1 weight-loss medicines in 2025. REUTERS

In an advertisement for the telehealth company Ro, in which her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is an investor, she told fans she lost 31 pounds in eight months after starting the treatment.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register