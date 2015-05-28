‘Serial’ Seasons 2, 3 Get Premiere Dates

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
Sarah Koenig’s popular This American Life podcast spinoff, Serial, will return for a second season in the fall and a third season in the spring. In an email newsletter to subscribers, Koenig wrote, “We are hard at work reporting not one, but two distinct new stories. This means we’re planning on a third season of Serial. And we hope it means we can reduce the amount of time between the end of Season Two and the beginning of Season Three.” Koenig added that the new seasons will be very different from the first, which explored the 1999 murder of Baltimore teen Hae Min Lee, but “no less interesting.”