Sessions Dismisses Hawaii Judge as Ruling Against Travel Ban From ‘Island in the Pacific’

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions dismissed the Hawaii judge who ruled against President Trump’s travel ban as a “judge sitting on an island in the Pacific.” Appearing Wednesday evening on Mark Levin’s right-wing talk radio show, Sessions said, “We’ve got cases moving in the very, very liberal Ninth Circuit, who, they’ve been hostile to the order. We won a case in Virginia recently that was a nicely written order that just demolished, I thought, all the arguments that some of the other people have been making. We are confident that the president will prevail on appeal and particularly in the Supreme Court, if not the Ninth Circuit.” He continued: “So this is a huge matter. I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power." Hawaii-based U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, tweeted in response: “Hey Jeff Sessions, this #IslandinthePacific has been the 50th state for going on 58 years. And we won’t succumb to your dog whistle politics,” adding, “Sessions’ comments are ignorant & dangerous.” Her fellow Sen. Brian Schatz, also of Hawaii, tweeted at Sessions: “You voted for that judge. And that island is called Oahu. It's my home. Have some respect.”
