It takes a lot these days to become the most odious Republican in Congress, but Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) got there this week after the House formally censured him for tweeting murder anime that targeted his colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

While President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law this week, Meyers explained that “Republicans spent their Wednesday defending one of their most unhinged members.” In his own defense, Gosar said that if he has to follow in the footsteps of Alexander Hamilton, who was the first member of Congress to face a censure vote, “then so be it, it is done.”

“I love when these idiots try to sound smart and adopt a defiant tone by using dramatic language like ‘so be it, it is done,’” Meyers replied. “You don’t sound like a Founding Father, you sound like Cousin Greg.”

And to Republicans “complaining that this is a waste of time,” the Late Night host said, “This whole thing would have been much easier and taken up much less time if you’d just been willing to step forward and say it was a deeply stupid tweet. But to be fair, he is a deeply stupid man.”

From there, Meyers broke down some of the worst defenses from the “dumbest people in politics,” including Louie Gohmert, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz. “Our political system can’t function like this,” he said, “where one party, for all its many flaws, tries to govern responsibly and the other wants to burn everything down.”

Meyers ultimately connected the dots all the way to the anti-Democracy movement on the right, because “the same people defending Gosar are the ones who tried to overturn the election on January 6th.” Ultimately, he said that there’s “no behavior too grotesque” for the GOP to defend, whether it’s Donald Trump endorsing the idea of melting down voting machines to make prison bars or Gosar’s “deeply stupid tweet.”

