CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Police Arrest Protesters at Pro-Palestinian Rally in London
ANGER ON THE STREETS
Read it at The BBC
Seven people have been arrested during Saturday’s pro-Palestinian march in London, including two for public order damages and one for criminal damage. Over 1,000 police officers were deployed to keep the calm as protestors marched from BBC headquarters to Downing Street. The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying that the “significant policing operation” is still active but that the protest has ended and the majority of the crowd has dispersed. According to the BBC, police seemed to detain several men in Trafalgar Square and chased down a man who threw something at a police van.