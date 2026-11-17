FLIGHTMARE Several Passengers and Crew Injured on Flight From Hell Thunderstorms over the Turks and Caicos and southern Bahamas caused turbulence. Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter/Getty Images # 6

Five passengers and crew members were injured after a JetBlue flight was rocked by turbulence on Tuesday morning. Flight 1717, traveling from Ponce, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, was met by emergency crews after landing at 6:58 a.m. The aircraft suffered no structural damage. The turbulence may have been linked to thunderstorms over the Turks and Caicos and southern Bahamas. CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said storms in the region reached altitudes of up to 46,000 feet, forcing aircraft to navigate around the most intense weather. Other planes nearby had reported light to moderate turbulence. “JetBlue flight 1717 from Ponce, Puerto Rico (PSE), to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) experienced turbulence during the flight. The aircraft landed safely, where medical personnel evaluated customers and crewmembers for injuries. No one was transported to a hospital. The safety of our customers and crewmembers remains our top priority,” JetBlue said in a statement.

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