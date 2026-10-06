TV PREACHER DEAD Sex and Fraud Scandal-Plagued Televangelist Dies at 86 Jim Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye. Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images

Jim Bakker, the televangelist who built a Christian broadcasting empire before a sex scandal and fraud conviction destroyed his ministry, has died at 86. His second wife, Lori Bakker, announced his death Monday, saying he had “finished his race with faith.” His cause of death was not disclosed. Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye, through The PTL Club, which at its height reached 13 million viewers and generated $129 million annually. The empire collapsed in 1987 after revelations of Bakker’s sexual encounter with church secretary Jessica Hahn and a $265,000 payment to keep her quiet. Two years later, he was convicted of defrauding followers through Heritage USA vacation packages and sentenced to 45 years in prison. That sentence was later reduced, and he served about 4-and-a-half years behind bars. After his release, Bakker renounced the prosperity gospel and returned to television with Lori in 2003. His later years remained controversial. In 2017, Bakker warned that Christians would launch a civil war if Trump were impeached. Trump was later impeached twice. In 2020, he faced backlash for promoting a bogus COVID-19 treatment.

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